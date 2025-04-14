U.S. Marshals search for suspect in connection with 10-year-old boy's shooting death

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for Khalif Muhammed, 32, for his alleged role in a February shooting that took the life of a 10-year-old boy.

Muhammed is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has tattoos on his face and neck.

Ten-year-old Kaden Coleman was shot and killed on Feb. 7 while sitting in a car that was backing out of a driveway near East 147th Street and Edgewood Avenue in Cleveland.

The prosecutor's office said the child was inside a car that was backing out of a driveway when Grant and another individual allegedly fired multiple shots from a rental car at the vehicle the child and his mother were in. Kaden was struck in the head.

When officers arrived, they discovered Kaden had been taken to the Fourth District Precinct. He was then transported to a nearby hospital and died the next morning.

Muhammed has been identified as a suspect in the shooting. He's wanted for aggravated murder and also for a parole violation.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals task force at 1-866-4WANTED. Reward money may be available.

A husband and wife were previously arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

