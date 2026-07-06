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U.S. Marshals searching for Columbus murder suspect who fled from Strongsville officers

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News 5 Cleveland
Lezleon Virjon Evans, 20
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Posted

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force was called out Monday morning after Strongsville Police officers encountered a man wanted by the Columbus Police Department for a homicide.

According to the U.S. Marshals, it happened in the 15400 block of Royalton Road (SR-82).

The man, later identified as Lezleon Virjon Evans, 20, gave officers a fake name, the U.S. Marshals said. He was with an unknown woman when encountered.

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Left: Lezleon Virjon Evans, 20

When Strongsville officers tried to make contact with him again, Evans ran south into the nearby woods.

Evans is not currently in custody.

The search for him is still ongoing.

Evans should not be approached. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 1-866-4WANTED. Calls can be anonymous, and reward money is available.

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