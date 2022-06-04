Authorities arrest Cleveland woman accused of shooting mother in front her kids

BROOKLYN, New York — Authorities have arrested Cierra Mack, 30, the woman accused of fatally shooting a mother last September in front of children.

Mack was found in Brooklyn, New York on Friday morning and arrested.

According to authorities, Mack was wanted for the death of Chiffion Jefferson, 28.

Mack allegedly shot Jefferson in front of the Jefferson's children in a hallway inside the Garden Valley Apartments on Sept. 11, 2021. Mack fled the scene and and her trail went cold.

A $10,000 reward was later offered for information leading to Mack's whereabouts.

Authorities said they received a tip that she was hiding at an apartment in the 80 block of Clarkson Avenue in Brooklyn.

“Seeking justice for the victim’s family, specifically her three innocent children, her sister and her mother, was all the motivation our task force members needed to relentlessly pursue this violent fugitive over the past several months. This fugitive is no longer a threat to the public due to the outstanding effort of one Cleveland Police sergeant, who was the lead on this investigation for our task force,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot.

News 5 spoke to Jefferson's family in February as investigators worked to home in on Mack's location.

RELATED: Family of tragically killed Cleveland mother pushes for tips to find person responsible

