U.S. Route 6 bridge replacement project begins Monday

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is set to begin its U.S. Route 6 bridge replacement project Monday.

The project focuses on the Route 6 bridge in Willoughby Hills that overlooks Interstate 271.

ODOT plans a full replacement of the bridge, built in 1963.

For it to last another 60-plus years, work needs to be completed now.

"We're going to be removing the bridge entirely and rebuilding it piece by piece until we have a new, good bridge that will last us 60 plus years like the last one," ODOT District 12 Spokesperson Brent Kovacs said.

Lane restrictions on the bridge begin Monday.

Throughout the week, drivers on I-271 can also expect various lane restrictions beneath the bridge.

The biggest closure will happen on Monday, March 2, when ODOT completely closes the bridge.

ODOT said the closure should last through October.

In the meantime, the detour to get through the area is taking Som Center Road to Interstate 90 to U.S. 20 to Richmond Avenue.

The project as a whole should be complete by July 2027.