Uber Eats driver dragged, vehicle stolen during delivery in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 23-year-old Uber Eats driver was injured when she was dragged as her car was being stolen by a woman in Akron on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The victim was in the middle of a delivery to the 700 block of Rocky Brook Drive at about 4:20 p.m., according to Lt. Michael Miller with Akron Police Department. She left her 2008 Chevy Impala unattended and running in a nearby parking lot.

“She got out of the car, walked feet to the door and back," said Miller. “And in that small window of time, someone chose to victimize her.”

As the victim was returning to her car, she saw a woman sitting in the driver's seat. The victim reached for the door handle, and the woman began driving the vehicle, dragging the victim roughly 50 feet, police said.

“I put myself in that young lady’s shoes,” said Miller. “My natural instinct would have been to try to prevent that too, to stop the person from leaving… It couldn’t be more frightening for her.”

The victim had injuries to her arm and possibly a broken wrist, and was transported and treated at Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Bob Jones Wrist injury sustained during the robbery.

The victim's vehicle was recovered a few hours later.

The alleged car thief is described as a young woman who was last seen wearing a headscarf and a black shirt.

Miller advised other drivers to be cautious and aware of their surroundings.

“Be aware of your surroundings as you pull up and as you’re returning to get back to your delivery vehicle to leave," Miller said. “I think it is important if anything makes the hair on your arm stand up or you get any type of instinct… I don’t think it’s wrong to suggest not completing the process and back out so they’re not impacted."

No arrests have been made in connection with the robbery and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

