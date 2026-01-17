'I just want everything to be fair': United Steelworkers go on strike in Richland County

Despite the cold weather, United Steelworkers Local 3057 members have been standing on a picket line in front of ArcelorMittal Shelby in Richland County. The 450 employees went on strike at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, fighting to keep their wages and health care benefits.

Scott Christy has been working at ArcelorMittal for 30 years. It’s known for producing high-quality steel tubing.

“I just want everything to be fair. We spend our life in this place and we don't feel like we're at the table at all, so that’s why we're standing,” said Christy.

United Steel Workers staff representative Steve Ackerman says they are trying to meet in the middle.

“We've been bargaining since Sept. 2 and we've made some progress throughout the course of it, but the company's just wanting to take a lot of things the membership can't go without,” said Ackerman.

The employees work seven days a week, but now the company is proposing to implement an alternate schedule to get people more time off, as well as cut back on time-and-a-half and double time. However, employees are against that because they are concerned they could make less money.

“We don't get much time outside of work, but it pays off in the long run, because we can pay for good education for our children, you make good money because you get time and a half on Saturday and double time on Sunday,” said worker Holly Barler.

Christy says working seven days a week provides more structure with a set schedule.

“I have two people at home that are epileptic, and I have to be their ride and I have to be concerned with their well being,” said Christy.

Their other issue is that the company is proposing that spouses will need to have separate health insurance. And for many workers, insurance is one of the main reasons they work there.

Ackerman says this is not the first time they had to strike over contract negotiations.

“We never want to strike, but unfortunately, in 2021, the company forced the same thing, so it just seems to be an unfortunate trend,” said Ackerman.

Workers say it’s upsetting because they want to work.

"It's getting tiresome; we did it the last time and we're doing it again this time. It almost seems vindictive, but maybe not. I realize times are different and you know things are more expensive, but in the same fact of the matter is they are charging more for their product," said Christy.

Ackerman says tariffs increased their workload at the plant and the company is profitable.

“The hourly employees that work here are the backbone of this plant and they're a big part of the community,” said Ackerman.

Ackerman met with officials from ArcelorMittal on Friday.

“They told me they would get back with me when they could, and I told them we need to start looking at getting dates to meet,” said Ackerman.

News 5 reached out to ArcelorMittal for a comment on the strike, but did not hear back.

