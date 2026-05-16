USS Cleveland officially commissioned, marking new chapter for Navy and Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A new chapter in Cleveland’s history began Saturday along the lakefront, as the U.S. Navy officially commissioned the USS Cleveland (LCS-31) into active service.

The ceremony capped off a week of celebrations across Northeast Ohio and marks the commissioning of the fourth Navy vessel to carry the city’s name.

Hundreds gathered along the waterfront to witness the long-standing naval tradition, highlighted by the moment the ship’s sponsor gave the order to “man our ship and bring her to life.” Within seconds, sailors rushed aboard the vessel, a symbolic act that officially brought the ship into service.

The commissioning pennant was raised, and the ship’s first official watch members took their posts, signaling that USS Cleveland is now an active part of the fleet.

“The Cleveland has been so big in our freedom, democracy, our arsenal of democracy in the past,” said Hung Cao, Secretary of the Navy.

While rooted in tradition, Navy leaders emphasized the ship’s modern mission.

The Independence-class littoral combat ship is designed for speed and flexibility.

This may be the beginning of the ship’s service, but it’s not the end of the training pipeline.

“We will train using live, virtual and constructive environments and make sure this ship is ready for anything they may encounter,” Karl O. Thomas, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, said.

For the sailors aboard, the moment was deeply personal.

“It’s been five years of non-stop work just to get to this point,” said Anthony Soto, a gunner’s mate first class. “Now we’re starting our journey as USS Cleveland, getting her out to the fleet and ready to begin our mission.”

Families and community members watched from the crowd, many expressing pride as the ship carrying their city’s name officially joined the Navy.

“We’re so proud of you. So proud of this,” said Nancy Sawulski of Parma.

The new USS Cleveland follows a long line of ships bearing the city’s name, including the World War II-era USS Cleveland (CL-55).

Navy officials said the ship will now continue training before eventually beginning operational service.

For Cleveland, the ceremony marked more than a military milestone; it connected the city’s past to a new generation of sailors now tasked with carrying its name forward.

