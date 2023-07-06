Van stolen from youth football team in Lorain

A van was stolen from the Steele City Youth Football Mentorship Program Tuesday afternoon.

This van is a crucial aspect of the program, and, for many, it was their transportation to and from practices.

Ricky Smith, the founder and president of the program, said he went to pick up the van from the Broadway Avenue location when he noticed it was gone.

“I didn't want to think about the worse that it may be stolen,” Smith said.

In addition to its transportation to and from games and practices, this van was also used to transport kids to tutoring services.

“You took the van from underprivileged, inner-city children that really look forward to us picking them up and taking them home,” Smith said.

The van is used by 15 to 20 children each day, and the program has 120 players every year.

David Blaine, a coach for the program, said the children depend on the program and the van to pick them up and transport them each day.

As for now, Blaine said the program will resort to carpooling until they can figure out an alternative solution.

“You’re not stealing from us; you're stealing from children,” Blaine said. “We, as a community, we can come together. I know that.”

The van is a white 2012 Ford 150 F Series with the back window smashed by the suspect or suspects. The license plate is JDP 5811. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100.

