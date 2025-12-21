Vehicle strikes and injures woman, kills dog in Amherst

A woman was hospitalized, and her dog was killed Saturday afternoon after they were struck by a vehicle in Amherst, according to police.

Just after 3 p.m., a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on North Quarry Road when the driver struck a 65-year-old woman who was walking her dog along the road, police said.

Amherst Fire and Lifecare personnel responded to the scene to provide medical care to the victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital with extensive injuries, police said. Her dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 34-year-old driver has been charged with OVI, OVI refusal, aggravated vehicular assault and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, police said.