Victims in deadly Akron plane crash identified

The two people killed when their plane crashed into an Akron house earlier this month have been identified by the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

The flight instructor has been identified as 39-year-old Colin Albee, from Allen, Texas. The pilot has been identified as 38-year-old David Garcia, from Hammond, Indiana.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on May 14. State troopers said the plane that crashed was a 1963 Piper Cherokee, a fixed-wing, single-engine airplane.

2 dead after plane crashes into house in Akron, police say

NTSB investigators say Albee and Garcia were on a training flight, and they took off from Akron Fulton Airport at about 2:03 p.m. Investigators say the plane was on its second approach to land at Akron Fulton Airport when it crashed into a home in the 2200 block of Canterbury Circle, a residential neighborhood in the southern part of the city.

Colton Laudato, the home's owner, says he and his two young children and his dog narrowly escaped without injuries.

Akron homeowner escaped with children after plane crashed into home

The Red Cross is assisting the Laudato family, and the family has also been receiving support through GoFundMe and from clothing, food and toy donations.

The FAA and NTSB are continuing to investigate the crash.