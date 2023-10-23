Watch Now
Victims transported to hospital via helicopter after Medina County crash

A medical helicopter from University Hospitals was called in overnight to transport victims from a Medina County crash.
Posted at 7:50 AM, Oct 23, 2023
The crash happened on State Road in Granger Township.

The crash happened on State Road in Granger Township.

Neighbors told News 5 they believed four teenagers were inside the SUV.

News 5 will update this story when more information is available.

