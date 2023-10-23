Victims transported to hospital via helicopter after Medina County crash

A medical helicopter from University Hospitals was called in overnight to transport victims from a Medina County crash.
The crash happened on State Road in Granger Township.
Started my night at a crash on State Road in Granger Township in Medina County. UH Medevac took one via helicopter that had to be cut from the SUV. At least one other transported by Copley FD walking and talking. Not much info yet but working the phones. pic.twitter.com/wlbrOVG7Ol— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 23, 2023
Neighbors told News 5 they believed four teenagers were inside the SUV.
News 5 will update this story when more information is available.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.