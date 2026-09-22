Video captures speeding car crashing into Cleveland home, burying itself in basement

CLEVELAND, OH — A speeding car slammed into a utility pole and then a house in Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood Monday morning, burying itself in the basement and seriously injuring a woman — and the entire crash was caught on camera.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of East 116th and Kinsman.

Surveillance video from Kinsman Foodmart shows a line of cars moving through the intersection when a car appears on the left side of the frame, speeding toward traffic.

The video shows the car cross onto the sidewalk, seemingly out of control, and slam into a utility pole.

Sparks fly as the car continues on, crashing into a house and burying itself in the basement.

Chris Steward said he was walking to the bus stop when the car flew past him heading south.

"It had to be doing at least 80 to 100," said Steward, "Next thing I heard, [was a screeching sound] pow!"

Cleveland police said a 24-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

They did not say whether she was the driver or a passenger in the car.

Steward said the intersection, across from Kinsman Market, is no stranger to crashes — but this one was different.

"There's accidents at this intersection all the time, but I've never seen nothing that bad," Steward said.

Police say no one else was injured.

Video from the scene shows one person turn and run away from the house just as the car crashes into it.

Steward said he was thankful the crash wasn't worse.

"He was out of control so no telling, anybody could have gotten taken out," Steward said.

When asked if he felt fortunate it wasn't him, Steward said, "absolutely. who wouldn't be."

A city spokesperson says the damage to the home was so substantial that inspectors recommended emergency demolition. Police continue to investigate the crash.

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