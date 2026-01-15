Wanted man in custody after allegedly stealing New Philadelphia officer's gun, firing it during chase

A man wanted in Stark County is facing even more charges after allegedly stealing a police officer's gun and firing it during a chase, according to New Philadelphia Police.

The department said it was conducting a welfare check in the 1800 block of East High Avenue after a report of a man lying against a tree in a wooded area, unsure whether he was sleeping or unconscious.

When they arrived, the police said they found the man lying on the ground beneath a pine tree. Officers made contact with him and tried to identify him. During the interaction, police said the man provided false identifying information, which led officers to spend about 30 to 35 minutes verifying his identity.

The person was identified as a 25-year-old from Stark County wanted on two active felony warrants, both with a targeted offender designation, New Philadelphia Police said.

The department said when officers attempted to take the 25-year-old into custody, he fled on foot eastbound into a different part of the wooded area.

Police said officers ran after the man and tackled him to the ground. While on the ground, police said the 25-year-old was actively resisting arrest and allegedly gained access to an officer's gun.

When the man was asked to release the gun, police said the man said, "I am going to keep shooting."

According to police, officers were able to regain control of the gun and successfully take the 25-year-old into custody. He was transported to the Tuscarawas County Jail, where he is being held pending the filing of formal charges.

The incident remains under active investigation.