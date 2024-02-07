Warrant issued for man who allegedly drove into apartment, caused explosion that killed 69-year-old woman

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man authorities say drove into an apartment last November, causing an explosion that killed a 69-year-old woman.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, on Nov. 19, 2023, the suspect, Christopher A. Terry, allegedly drove a 2019 Dodge Charger into an apartment building at 123 mph near East 139th Street and Kinsman Road.

Authorities say Terry lost control of the car, went off the side of the road, hit a tree and continued through several front yards before striking a porch and the front of the apartment building. The crash caused a gas line to fail, and the building exploded, killing the woman.

Terry ran off after the crash, but authorities say DNA evidence collected from the airbag matched his. Additionally, authorities say that Terry reported the car stolen the next day.

Court records show Terry has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide/vehicular homicide/vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

