Warrants issued for suspects in alleged Cuyahoga Falls road rage shooting

A warrant has been issued for two people who have been charged for their alleged involvement in a road rage shooting that happened at the Sheetz gas station on Main Street in Cuyahoga Falls.

According to the Cuyahoga Falls Mayor's Office, Kamar Marshall Parham, 22, of Akron, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of discharging a firearm.

The second suspect, Lashay Nicole Marie Jackson, 22, of Akron, is charged with two counts of complicity to attempted murder, two counts of complicity to felonious assault and one count of complicity to discharging a firearm, the mayor's office said.

Parham and Jackson are not in custody, and authorities are asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to call the Cuyahoga Falls Detective Bureau at 330-971-8333 or to text a tip to 847411.

The shooting

Cuyahoga Falls officers responded to the gas station just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they discovered that two vehicles had been struck by gunfire, including one that had a 13-year-old boy in it. No injuries were reported, police said.

