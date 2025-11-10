Cuyahoga Falls Police investigate road rage shooting outside Sheetz on Main Street; no injuries reported

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Detectives from the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened outside the Sheetz gas station on Main Street on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:43 p.m. in the 1200 block of Main Street.

Officers responded to the area after being notified of shots being fired. When officers arrived, they discovered that two vehicles had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported, police said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation shows that the shooting resulted from a road rage incident in Akron before crossing over into Cuyahoga Falls.

No arrests have been made at this time, but detectives are working leads to identify the occupants of a dark SUV that may have been involved. A specific description of the vehicle and its occupants wasn't provided.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department at 330-971-8333. You can also text a tip to 847411.