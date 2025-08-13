Warren Police investigate after 6-year-old shot, injured

Warren Police are looking for information regarding a shooting that left a 6-year-old girl injured early Wednesday morning.
Around 2:13 a.m., police responded to a home in the 2400 block of Montgomery Avenue NW after a caller said her 6-year-old sister had been shot, police said.
First responders arrived on scene, and the girl was transported to a nearby hospital, police said. The home sustained damage to the rear from bullet holes.
Anyone with information surrounding the shooting is asked to call Warren Police at 330-841-2651. Residents in the area are also asked to review any home security camera footage and send it to police if anything is found.
