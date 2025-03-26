Warrensville Heights nurse indicted over death of 84-year-old patient

A Cuyahoga Grand Jury indicted a nurse over the death of a patient at a Warrensville Heights facility.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, 84-year-old Alvera Meuti was found outside of the Avenue at Warrensville Care & Rehabilitation Center after she went missing.

Meuti was last seen around 8:40 p.m. the night before, but 32-year-old nurse Amber Henderson waited nine hours to report she was missing.

After police were called, Meuti was found "cold to the touch" on the center's patio. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office determined she died from hypothermia.

Henderson was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter, but she now faces three charges, including involuntary manslaughter and patient neglect.

