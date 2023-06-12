Warrensville Hts H.S. marching band gives special front yard concert to woman in hospice

A woman in hospice at home received a special performance on her lawn by the Warrensville Heights High School marching band.

The 66-year-old woman, who doesn't want to be named, was given two weeks to live on June 6. She also happens to be the aunt of the band director and Director of Student Wellness and Innovation programs for Warrensville Heights City Schools, Donshon Wilson.

When the band students learned they had the chance to do the lawn performance, they quickly agreed. So after performing at the Rock the Block Parade on Larchmere Sunday afternoon, they went to the woman's house to spread joy.

The band performed three songs during the lawn performance that was well received by Wilson's aunt. Wilson is hopeful that it encouraged his aunt to continue to "fight the fight."

Watch a clip of the performance here:

Warrensville Hts H.S. marching band gives front yard concert to woman in hospice

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.