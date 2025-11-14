Warther's Christmas Tree Festival in Dover raising money for cancer patients

DOVER, Ohio — The intricate steam engine wood carvings by the "World's Master Carver", Ernest "Mooney" Carver, are surrounded by a dazzling display of Christmas trees— about 60 of them.

It's all part of the 32nd annual Warther Christmas Tree Festival, which kicked off with a preview party Friday evening.

"It really is a hidden gem, I think, in Ohio. I think if you have the opportunity to come here— if you are within an hour of here, you should come," said Angie Thomas, an adviser to the festival, which is organized by the Union Hospital Auxiliary.

Nathan Paternoster is one of the decorators of the Christmas trees and calls it "a passion of mine."

"It gives you a reason to get dressed up. It gives you a reason to go out. The children love it," Paternoster said.

All of the trees are for sale. Over three decades, the festival has raised about $1.5 million.

The prices of the Christmas trees start at $250 and go up to $4,000.

News 5 Cleveland | Bob Jones The 32nd annual Warther’s Tree Festival in Dover.

Some of the more unique trees include the "Travel the World" tree, complete with a big globe on it, and an elegant "Black Tie Holiday" tree decked out in black and gold.

The festival's purpose goes beyond capturing the holiday spirit. Money raised will go towards patient care at the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital Radiation Oncology Center, which opened this year.

"We're a small community. We want to make sure that our people who live and work here have the access to the best health care they can get," Thomas said.

Chris Kendle, whose brother is a brain cancer survivor, is a festival volunteer.

"Cancer is just a horrible, horrible, thing, but to be a survivor for him— for our family, for him— is wonderful," Kendle said.

Kendle said having an upgraded facility for cancer care in Tuscarawas County is a big deal because patients don't have to travel long distances to Cleveland or Columbus for treatment.

"People can cut out that travel time and know that their loved one is getting care much closer to home," she said.

For those who call Dover home, the tree festival is special— a way to bring joy and give back.

"Everybody talks about it. They love the festival."

The cost to get into the festival from Nov. 15 through Nov. 23 is $5. The hours for the event are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day except for Nov. 23, when it closes at 5 p.m. Children under 12 can attend for free.