WATCH AT 10:30 AM: DeWine, Bibb discuss partnership to reduce violent crime in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will join Gov. Mike DeWine and other city and county officials for a news conference on Monday morning to discuss an ongoing partnership to reduce violent crime.
The news conference is expected to happen around 10:30 a.m.
Watch:
News 5 livestream event
Also in attendance:
- Cleveland Division of Police Chief Dorothy Todd
- Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley
- Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson
- ATF Special Agent in Charge John Smerglia
- FBI Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen
