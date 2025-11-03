Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

WATCH AT 10:30 AM: DeWine, Bibb discuss partnership to reduce violent crime in Cleveland

Bibb and DeWine.png
News 5 Cleveland | Associated Press
Left to right: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.
Posted

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will join Gov. Mike DeWine and other city and county officials for a news conference on Monday morning to discuss an ongoing partnership to reduce violent crime.

The news conference is expected to happen around 10:30 a.m.

Watch:

News 5 livestream event

Also in attendance:

  • Cleveland Division of Police Chief Dorothy Todd
  • Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley
  • Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson
  • ATF Special Agent in Charge John Smerglia
  • FBI Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen
