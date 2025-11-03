WATCH AT 10:30 AM: DeWine, Bibb discuss partnership to reduce violent crime in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will join Gov. Mike DeWine and other city and county officials for a news conference on Monday morning to discuss an ongoing partnership to reduce violent crime.

The news conference is expected to happen around 10:30 a.m.

Also in attendance:



Cleveland Division of Police Chief Dorothy Todd

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley

Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson

ATF Special Agent in Charge John Smerglia

FBI Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen