WATCH: Dashcam video shows stolen vehicle speeding through intersection, flipping over during chase

Dashcam video from Strongsville Police captures the moment a stolen vehicle sped through an intersection, struck another vehicle, and flipped over Tuesday morning following a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

WATCH: Dashcam shows stolen car speeding through intersection, crashing

Dashcam video shows stolen vehicle speeding through intersection, flipping over during chase

Strongsville Police were alerted around 11:15 a.m. by Flock license plate reader cameras that a stolen vehicle — reported stolen out of Cleveland — had entered the city near Pearl Road and Sprague Road. Officers soon located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

The stolen vehicle then struck a Strongsville police cruiser and fled northbound on Pearl Road at a high rate of speed. A Strongsville officer and an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper pursued the vehicle.

According to the Strongsville Police Department, the stolen vehicle had also been involved in an earlier pursuit with the North Olmsted Police Department before entering Strongsville. The vehicle pulled into the Kings Inn, where an officer first attempted to stop it before it struck the cruiser and fled.

The stolen vehicle ran a red light and struck an uninvolved vehicle near 8300 Pearl Road. The impact caused the stolen vehicle to strike a utility pole and roll over.

Leah Yvonne Stewart, 60, of Parma Heights, the sole occupant of the stolen vehicle, was taken into custody and transported to Southwest General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the uninvolved vehicle reported no injuries.

Stewart faces multiple charges in Berea Municipal Court, including failure to comply with a police officer's order, assault, OVI, willful or wanton operation, drug paraphernalia, open container, and several traffic violations.

