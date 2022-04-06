WATCH LIVE: Cleveland Mayor Bibb signs motion to expunge thousands of misdemeanor pot convictions

CLEVELAND — This afternoon, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will join Cleveland Chief Prosecutor Aqueelah Jordan and Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin to sign a motion seeking the expungement of more than 4,000 marijuana convictions.

Specifically, the motion will seek the expungement of minor misdemeanor marijuana possession cases involving 20 grams or less that date back to 2017.

Once the motion is signed, it will be considered by Presiding Judge Michelle D. Early as well as the other judges at Cleveland Municipal Court. Once signed but the judges, the expungements will take effect.

