WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine announces new online BMV services

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. today to announce "several new innovative online services that will make it easier and more convenient to interact with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles," according to a news release from the governor's office and Innovate Ohio.

Watch a livestream of the event in the video player below:

This announcement comes after several other changes to the Ohio BMV during DeWine's time in office, including the "Get In Line Online" services and the placement of 18 BMV Express Self-Service Kiosks across the state.

