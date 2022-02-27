WATCH: Gov. Mike DeWine visits Ukrainian church in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — On the day Gov. Mike DeWine declared a "Day of Prayer" for Ukraine, he and his wife Fran headed to Parma to attend a Ukrainian church service in the city in an effort to stand in solidarity with Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

DeWine and his wife attended St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church to show their support for Ukraine and for Ohio's Ukrainian population.

The service began at 9:30 a.m. You can watch it in the player below:

The governor spoke following the church service. You can watch his comments in the player below:

DeWine has been vocal about his stance against Russia, ordering Ohio to cease the purchase and sale of Russian Standard vodka as a form of "sanction" on the country.

