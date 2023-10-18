President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday after spending the morning in Israel speaking with troops and leaders as they prepare to enter the Gaza Strip on the ground.

Watch the full event in the video player below:

President Biden speaks in Israel after meeting with leaders, troops

Biden met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

While it appeared days ago that a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip was imminent, it is now expected to come after President Biden's visit to Israel.

Israel says it is going to show the president how it plans to try to carry out the ground incursion without causing significant civilian casualties. President Biden is also expected to advance discussions to try to secure the release of hostages abducted by Hamas.

The Israeli military said it has fired missiles into Gaza. Gazan officials say 2,800 have died and over 10,000 have been wounded from those air missiles.

President Biden's visit comes after 1,400 people in Israel were killed by Hamas militants, including 30 Americans.

