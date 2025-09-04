Water main break on Cleveland Memorial Shoreway causes traffic troubles

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Memorial Shoreway remains closed due to an ongoing water main break. The closure is eastbound from the Lake Avenue-Clifton Boulevard entrance to the West 45th Street exit.

“It’s an annoying inconvenience that has backed traffic up quite a bit, and understandably so because work has to be done,” said Clevelander, Resident, Richard Turner.

Turner travels on Shoreway four to five times a week, and for the last few days, he has had to find an alternate route.

“It's clogging up the highway, it's causing traffic issues, it's causing people that usually won't use the highway to have to jump on and jump off,” said Turner.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Water for updates since Friday, but little information was provided until Tuesday.

Cleveland water told News 5 they are actively working to address the leak on a 36-inch water main impacting the eastbound lanes of the Shoreway.

Crews are continuing to close additional valves in the area to control the flow of water to the leak without disrupting service to customers. These valves are spread out in the surrounding neighborhoods and not in the immediate vicinity of where the water has surfaced. They added it is a complex process due to the age of the main and its proximity.

“I hope it's done soon; it’s not the end of the world but it would be better if it was fixed sooner than later,” said Turner.

Ward 15 Councilmember Jenny Spencer says many concerned residents have contacted her for a timeframe on how long this project will take, but Cleveland Water states they cannot provide a timeframe.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, as of Wednesday night, two lanes on the Shoreway are open.

News 5 reached out to Cleveland Water Wednesday for updates. However, Cleveland Water says they do not have any new updates at this time.

