Water quality predictions low for Edgewater Beach due to E. coli, bacteria levels

For the second day in a row, water quality at Edgewater Beach is expected to be low, according to the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.

On Sunday, the E. coli concentration at Edgewater Beach is predicted to be at 106 MPN/100mL, exceeding the beach's threshold of 80 MPN/100mL , NEORSD said. Additionally, the bacteria found at the beach exceed the recommended levels.

Unlike Saturday, Villa Angela Beach is expected to have good water quality on Sunday, with E. coli concentrations and bacteria levels remaining below the recommended threshold, according to NEORSD.

The water quality predictions are based on the presence of potentially harmful algae, indicating that bacteria capable of producing toxins were found at the time the sample was collected, NEORSD said.

