Water quality predictions low for Edgewater Beach, Villa Angela Beach due to E. coli levels

Water quality predictions are low for Edgewater Beach and Villa Angela Beach on Saturday due to bacteria and predicted E. coli concentration levels, according to the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.

At Edgewater Beach, NEORSD said the E. coli concentration is predicted to be at 139 MPN/100mL, exceeding the beach's threshold of 80 MPN/100mL .

For Villa Angela Beach, NEORSD said the E. coli concentration is predicted to be at 301 MPN/100mL, exceeding the beach's threshold of 135 MPN/100mL .

NEORSD said the bacteria found in both beaches exceed the recommended levels.

The water quality predictions are based on the presence of potentially harmful algae, indicating that bacteria capable of producing toxins were found at the time the sample was collected, NEORSD said.

