Wayne County Sheriff's Office warns of recent scams using law enforcement names

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a common scam that is making the rounds again.

According to a Facebook post from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, scammers are using employees' names to demand money.

They are also using the names of actual staff members from other offices and departments.

The sheriff's office said another scam is targeting registered sex offenders' places of employment, saying that they are looking for a particular employee and want them to contact an officer. One name used was Lt. Green.

The sheriff's office urges you not to send money, money orders, gift cards, or any other forms of payment.

It also advises you not to share any personal information with anyone claiming to be from the sheriff's office or any other law enforcement agency.

