'We cannot afford this rate increase': Enbridge customers urge utilities commission to reject rate hike

CLEVELAND, OH — Enbridge Gas customers from across Cleveland and the city’s suburbs were united Wednesday, calling for the Public Utilities Commission to reject a proposed $7.60 monthly hike in gas bills.

“For many of us, an extra $9 or $10 is not small,” said Cleveland resident Essie Williams. “It’s groceries. It’s medicines.”

Many customers told the commission they’re cash-strapped and struggling as it is.

“It was real cold this winter,” said Cleveland resident Myra Simmons. “Real, real cold. And the heat that we are getting is not enough heat and we can’t cut it up much higher because it costs too much money.”

“I mean where does it end?” said Lakewood resident Jennifer Fenton. “Where does it end? We don’t have money to give you.”

Enbridge said it needs the additional money the increase would generate to maintain its systems.

“We want the system to be reliable in the moment when we need it most, and that means that we have to maintain the system,” said Enbridge spokesperson Stephanie Moore.

But at what cost, customers asked.

“I’m not disputing there might be a need to increase charges but are there other ways to recoup?” said Debbie Grale of Seven Hills.

The state’s Office of Consumers’ Counsel believes the utility is asking for way too much money, worried not only will customers not be able to afford the monthly hike, but that the increase would apply to the fixed portion of customers’ bills.

That means it would not be affected by how much gas a home uses.

“That’s the toughest on people with small houses,” said J.P. Blackwood with the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel. “That’s the toughest on people who struggle, and that’s a huge concern.”

Wednesday’s public hearing was one of three that PUCO scheduled to get feedback on the proposed increase.

The next and final hearing is scheduled to take place in Lima on Aug. 31.

As for how the utility expects customers to swallow the proposed price increase when so many other expenses are rising, Enbridge’s Moore said it comes down to the affordability of natural gas.

“We want to continue to safely deliver reliable and affordable natural gas,” said Moore, “and we want that gas to be there when they need it.”

Enbridge expects to receive an answer from PUCO on its request to raise rates either later this year or early next year.

Customers may submit comments to the utilities commission online at www.PUCO.gov.