1 neighborhood gets relief as another faces questions as Boston Road Interchange proposal dropped

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — When the proposed Boston Road interchange is brought up, it sparks a wide range of reactions. But now, that proposal is officially off the table as part of a new I-71 corridor study. Instead, a different neighborhood could now be affected.

The discussion centers around traffic along the I-71 corridor through Brunswick, Strongsville and into Middleburg Heights — a commute many drivers describe as busy, crowded and, at times, stop-and-go.

For years, city leaders have debated possible solutions. One of the most controversial proposals was the Boston Road interchange, which would have added a new I-71 exit between State Route 82 in Strongsville and State Route 303 in Brunswick.

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Transportation budget could prevent controversial highway project between Strongsville and Brunswick

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It’s a proposal Boston Road homeowner Sherrie Hamm has long opposed out of fear of losing her home.

“I know they're trying to find a quicker route home, but it affected a lot of families, especially the ones that were going to be left there, because you have all kinds of different factors: trafficking, you've got pollution, you've got I mean, you have safety,” said Hamm.

Now, in NOACA’s latest I-71 Crossroads Regional Transportation Study, that option has been removed.

“Who wouldn't feel a sense of relief being able to keep their house?” said Hamm.

Instead, three recommendations remain under consideration:



A diverging diamond interchange at State Route 82

A new interchange at Drake Road in Strongsville

A marginal road on the west side of I-71 connecting to Howe Road and bypassing the SouthPark Mall area.

“We live up on Howe Road, and it's definitely something that we are worried about. That we obviously don't want our street to get more congested than it already is,” said Andreas Kolaczk, a Howe Road homeowner.

Now, homeowners along Howe Road are voicing those concerns.

“Keeping tabs, contacting representatives, contacting people who would be in charge, because yeah, I mean we don't want this construction to ruin the community that we've been building in our neighborhood, in the city abroad, and just yeah, at large,” said Kolaczk.

News 5 reached out to the mayor, members of the city council and the state representative for comment, but has not yet heard back. NOACA is expected to finalize its recommendations from the study later this year.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.