2 months after 13-year-old dies in Memorial Day parade, family talks about outpouring of community support

GREEN, Ohio — Two months after the Green Memorial Day tragedy that took the life of 13-year-old Matthew Schultz, his family talked about honoring him, his legacy and the outpouring of community support they have received.

Matthew overcame a lot in his short life. Born with a congenital heart defect and a chromosomal disorder, the boy had four surgeries and a pacemaker. He also had a contagious way of looking at the positive and big dreams for his future, according to his parents, Daniel and Jen Schultz.

"He always wanted to be a famous YouTuber, an actor or something," Daniel said.

Daniel and Jen said that Matthew loved having fun, making friends and bringing people together, so his sudden loss devastated many.

"I think it's important to tell your kid how proud you are of them, and to tell them that you love them, and to hug them every day," Jen said.

Jen said she did just that before her son left to participate in the Green Memorial Day parade on May 26.

Tragically, the boy fell off a float and was hit and killed by the trailer's wheels. His father was a passenger in the truck that was pulling the trailer.

"It was a tragic accident, obviously," Daniel Schultz said.

Since then, there has been an outpouring of support from residents and businesses, including a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $100,000.

"The generosity has been just amazing. The community support has been something beyond what we ever would have thought or expected," Daniel said.

Schultz family thanks community for support following tragedy at Memorial Day parade

An anonymous parishioner at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Green donated a stone to honor the boy at a memory garden for parents who have lost children.

Submitted photo

The parents also hope that their son will continue to inspire others facing or overcoming health challenges.

"He always wanted to share his story, and hopefully then with us also sharing his story, it can help others," his father said.