48-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for murdering mother of 4

Calvin Nettles, 48, was sentenced to life in prison with the first eligibility of parole after 16 years for the murder of Carly Capek, according to a News 5 photojournalist present at the sentencing.

On Sept. 6, 2022, Capek, a mother of four, was found dead in her own home on West 78th Street.

Nettles had attacked Capek with broken glass, and when she was found in her bedroom, she had several wounds to her face and head. The cause of her death was sharp and blunt force injuries.

Police said Nettles was high on PCP at the time of the attack.

Watch our previous reporting here:

Public Safety Director confirms internal investigation in Carly Capek case