48-year-old man found guilty of murder, felonious assault of mother of 4

Posted at 5:16 PM, Jan 27, 2024
Calvin Nettles, 48, was found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault on Friday in relation to the death of Carly Capek, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.


On Sept. 6, 2022, Capek, a mother of four, was found dead in her own home on West 78th Street.

Nettles had attacked Capek with broken glass, and when she was found in her bedroom, she had several to her face and head. The cause of her death was sharp and blunt force injuries.

Police said Nettles was high on PCP at the time of the attack.

Nettles will be sentenced on Jan. 30 and is ordered to have no contact with Capek's family, the Court of Common Pleas said.

