5 times News 5 Followed Through for Northeast Ohio

You may have noticed the words "We Follow Through" appearing with our stories over the last few months. Today, as News 5 launches a big marketing campaign to support this mission, we're highlighting five times we followed through for Northeast Ohio.

1. East Palestine

After everyone else cleared out in February, our reporters, investigators and photographers kept going back for months to unearth new problems, conduct surveys, interview officials and spotlight issues in the community. It’s September, and more than 70 stories later, our journalists are still following through.

Most East Palestine residents afraid to drink water 6 months later, survey shows

2. Devastating Oak Harbor tornadoes

In June, we covered the damage done by the nine tornadoes that spanned from Toledo to southwest Ashland County. Then we went back one month later to check on some of the residents impacted the most. They were surprised we returned. And grateful.

3. Famously foul-mouthed bus driver

On the lighter side: Jackie Miller, a former bus driver for the Amherst school district, went viral for her rant in March. She captured the public's imagination in a big way. So we followed up with her in August during the bus driver shortage, and what started as a viral video became a platform for her to share her experiences, giving insight into shortages and potential remedies.

Famously foul-mouthed bus driver reflects on her old job and newfound fame

4. Sextortion awareness

Seventeen-year-old James Woods, a victim of sextortion, took his life on Nov. 19, 2022. We first sat down with his parents in May to hear their story. We checked in on the family again in August, and they told us about the Do It For James Foundation, their way of honoring their son and bringing awareness to sextortion.

Local family who lost their child to sextortion works to help others avoid the traps that caught their son

5. 7-year-old shooting victim Tyren Thompson

Seven-year-old Tyren Thompson is not just a statistic related to gun violence in Akron. He is a well-loved football player, classmate, friend and son who survived being shot in the chest after his football game in August. From the shooting to undergoing three surgeries, we've kept up with Tyren, even gifting him with a signed football by his favorite football player, Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

7-year-old shooting victim visits elementary school

And more:

News 5 We Follow Through