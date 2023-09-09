7-year-old shooting victim walks back into Akron school, visits with friends, teachers

AKRON, Ohio — Tyren Thompson walked back into his school at Helen Arnold Community Learning Center in Akron. News 5 is continuing to report on the recovery of the 7-year-old. The boy was shot on Aug. 20 after his game with the Akron Bengals Youth Football at Lane Field in Akron.

In the last few weeks, he has been through so much. Three surgeries, including a lung reconstruction. That makes his return to school today even more remarkable.

Tyren walked through the doors surrounded by his support system, Mom, Dad and two sisters. He is a second grader at Helen Arnold Community Learning Center.

Today was like the first day of school for him. He was in the hospital when his classmates returned in August.

"Wow. Wow. All I can say is wow. Never thought that we would be here this sooner after what happened to him a few weeks ago," said LaMonica Davis, principal of Helen Arnold Community Learning Center.

Principal Davis walked Tyren through the halls, where he was greeted by big hugs from some of his teachers.

News 5 Tyren Thompson greets some of his teachers at his first time back at Helen Arnold Community Learning Center.

"It's been extremely hard. We had his desk seat ready for him to go. All the kids around here who play football, they play with Tyren. So, they know him, and a lot of the kids were there when it happened. It has affected them emotionally. Some of our staff members were there, and it has affected them and their home," Davis said.

Davis continued, "It taught us how we have to talk about gun violence with our kiddos. We have to talk about what to do when something like that occurs. And just pulling together as a family, as a unit, as a community has made us grow stronger."

Some teachers told Tyren they prayed for him every day to get better. Day by day, he is gaining strength to get back to his energetic self.

"His Mom says his eating never left; he eats all the time, so that's a good thing; he loves to eat. Joking, emotionally, he's not there because she said he gets tired very quickly, so that's something we have to work on, strength for him," said Davis.

The school pitched to get the family gas cards to help with the commute to Akron Children's Hospital. The family was also given food and, of course, lots of get-well cards and love.

News 5 Classmates and staff at Helen Arnold Community Learning Center pitched in for gas cards, food, and some of Tyren's favorite things.

On Aug. 24, News 5 spoke with Akron Bengals Football Director Donte Swain. Swain said then that Tyren's favorite player is Ja'Marr Chase, a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals.

News 5 anchor Rob Powers was able to contact some folks with the Bengals and get Tyren a Bengals football signed by Chase.

News 5 Tyren Thompson proudly displays his ball signed by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

The minute Tyren saw that ball, his face lit up. The young wide receiver loves football so much that when he got his hands on the ball, he was throwing it to his Dad.

"I did ask Mom, 'Does he have any fear of going outside?' She said, 'No, he wants to go outside and play.' He wants to go back to Lane Field, where the tragedy occurred. So, that just shows the strength that has been instilled in him to be a fighter, not to give up," Davis said.

After Tyren's visit to Helen Arnold, his family took him to another checkup at Akron Children's Hospital. His Mom said he is recovering well.

This weekend, Tyren's team, the Akon Bengals, will play for the first time since the shooting inside Buchtel Stadium in Akron. In a full circle moment, the Cincinnati Bengals will be in town on the same day to take on the Browns in the home opener.