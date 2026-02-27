65 Akron residents to begin process of tackling city's housing challenges

AKRON, Ohio — Unify Akron’s Chief of Democracy Leagues leader, Morgan Lasher, said the organization's first civic assembly is now complete after they confirmed their 65 delegates on Thursday.

Last month, News 5 told you about Unify Akron’s plan to find ways to address the city’s housing challenges.

Akron forming first 'civic assembly' to address housing problems

RELATED: Akron forming first 'civic assembly' to address housing problems

Unify Akron then put a call out to the community to encourage all Akron residents to apply to the assembly.

Now, Lasher said the organization has its 65 delegates after it hosted a live, public civic lottery on Thursday to offer a transparent, real-time selection process.

“There are so many tough problems that communities all over the country are facing, Akron specifically, and we can’t solve those problems at conference tables with six people around them. They need community voices,” said Lasher.

News 5 asked Lasher how she felt after the organization confirmed its delegates.

“I’m so excited. Really, it’s creating a miniature Akron; how we can represent 190,000 people in 65, so tons of work to get here, but this is also just the starting line,” said Lasher.

For just one night at House 330 in Akron, the stage was set with musicians, decorated balloons to spell out Unify Akron and multiple speakers, including Dominique Waters.

“I’m fired up if you can’t tell. This is a historic moment in our community,” said Waters.

While the spotlight is gone, Waters said Thursday’s excitement will carry on now that the organization is taking another next big step to address Akron’s housing challenges with the community’s support.

“As a native of Akron, (you know) sometimes you feel like your voice is on the outside. For the first time ever, we’ve welcomed those unlikely voices to the table,” said Waters. “I’m just so proud of our community to come around something that’s so important, and there’s no better place than Akron to do something like this.”

As one of the 65 people selected, Andrew Campbell said he’s a little shocked.

But he said he’s excited to add his perspective on social and economic policy and research to the conversation while learning from others.

“I’m just most excited to get engaged. (You know) I’m a transplant to the community. My wife was born and raised here, and she brought me here three years ago, so just excited to do (what) I can to support,” said Campbell.

On March 13 at 4:30 p.m., Unify Akron will host an opening ceremony at the University of Akron to welcome the new delegates, and the community is invited to attend.