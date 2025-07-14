9 months have passed since Christion Olson's death was ruled a homicide, but the killer is still unknown

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio — Today marks one year since the murder of Christion Olson, but his parents say they feel even further from the truth of what happened to their son.

According to Brunswick Hills Police, on July 12, 2024, Olson went to a party on Topaz Lane that night and got injured.

Investigators said his friends did not know how he was injured and drove him home.

The next morning, his parents, Christopher and Rochelle, said he looked like he had been badly beaten and stopped breathing shortly after.

In October 2024, investigators ruled his death a homicide.

Now, a year later, Olson's loved ones are still without answers. They're still fighting to track down whoever killed him, though.

About 100 people showed up at the Brunswick Hills Police Department on Sunday to march for justice.

Those who showed up marched a block around the police station, holding signs and chanting, "Christion Olson!"

"We are not giving up and we will not go away until someone is held accountable for the death of our son," Rochelle said. "We've been pretty much stuck in July of last year."

Olson's dad, Christopher, added, "It is just as hard today as it was last year. Pretty much every day is Groundhog's Day for us with not knowing what's going on or having any answers. It's very hard."

The Olson family said they've hardly received any updates from law enforcement in the last year.

Christopher and Rochelle told us they went to the Brunswick Hills Township Board of Trustees meeting on June 24 to express their disappointment in the lack of information surrounding their son's case.

"We're basically told since it's an ongoing investigation, the trustees couldn't really do anything, which we understand. We're just trying to get them to assist us with the police department. The (police) chief did reach out to my husband the following day after the trustee's meeting, but it was really nothing. It was no update or anything like that," Rochelle said.

Olson's parents said they feel like their son's case has been put on the back burner, so they're fighting to have another law enforcement agency take the lead.

"It continues to be a failure," Rochelle said.

But with the overwhelming amount of support and love the family received on Sunday, they said it continues pushing them forward.

"It's a blessing," Rochelle said. "It's very heartwarming. It's nice to know that even without our family, there are still voices out here who will remember my son. I do appreciate our community and the ones that have been there with us from the beginning."

Cuyahoga County Crimestoppers was facilitating a $5,000 reward on behalf of the Medina County Prosecutor's Office, but in April, the organization decided to pull out.

"I was not involved in that decision," Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson previously said. "According to their spokesperson, the problem arose originally when the family was posting information that indicated the reward had been increased through Crime Stoppers. They had contact with the family and advised them that they had no process to co-mingle funds and since the reward was being posted by my office they could not accept the additional money. Apparently, after this there was additional communication that compelled the Crime Stoppers board to vote to rescind their involvement. I cannot speak to what exactly lead them to this decision."

In the absence of Crime Stoppers' involvement, Thompson has suspended the reward offer.

The family, however, is still raising money towards a reward for credible information.

If you'd like to donate, CLICK HERE.

Olson's parents said they're now taking it day by day, but do plan to continue making their voices heard.

"You should not feel safe at night. There is a killer walking the streets right now," Christopher said. "Somebody knows something. Somebody's seen something. Someone's got a piece of information that is valuable. We need that person or someone to come forward."

Christopher added that he misses his son every day and remains hopeful justice will prevail.

If you have any information pertaining to Olson's murder, please call the Brunswick Hills Police Department at 330-273-3722.