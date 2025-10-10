A Community United: support grows for 5-year-old girl and her family following horrific attack

CLEVELAND — On Friday, a community came together after a horrible attack on a 5-year-old girl, which led her mother to seek justice.

We want to warn you that this story is really tough to read.

A neighborhood off St. Clair Avenue, quiet and still, could even be described as peaceful by those who might turn a blind eye.

“It's a real quiet, empty street for the most part, but it is a lot of kids that's down there on that other end,” said Kimberly Briscoe, a resident who lives on East 148th Street.

But the darkness hides between the trees.

“It's just disturbing to know that it's kids that's on my street, that's young enough to know to do stuff like that. It's very sad,” said Briscoe.

Police reports say that on Sept. 13, a 5-year-old girl was taken by three juveniles under the age of 10 to a field on East 148th. Cleveland police are investigating whether those children beat and sexually assaulted the little girl. The details are too disturbing to share, but that attack has united the community.

Mother seeks justice after 5-year-old daughter allegedly beaten, sexually abused

RELATED: 'She thought she was dead': Mother seeks justice after 5-year-old daughter allegedly beaten, sexually abused

“I just hope that the mothers get justice, and that everything from the little girl trauma is going to go away, but I hope that she's just healed mentally and physically,” said Briscoe.

On Friday, the hurting mother, Antavia Kennibrew, experienced the support of her community. Dozens gathered at the Zelma Watson George Recreation Center for a toy drive for Kennibrew's 5-year-old daughter.

While there were gifts, there was also an outpouring of love.

“They're making me break down. Every person that comes up to me like, is making me break down,” said Antavia.

In her fight for her daughter, Antavia felt defeated for weeks.

“I feel like my baby doesn't have any choice but to get her justice. Now I feel like it's being looked at, it’s being taken seriously, and that everybody knows that they're being watched closely," said Antavia.

Today, she’s reminded that in this battle, she’s far from alone.

“It made me think like there was no more human decency left. So, for people to be showing like, just because this evil thing happened to her, we are not evil, the rest of us are not evil, like we care about what happens to your daughter, and I appreciate it. I appreciate it,” said Antavia.

The investigation is still ongoing, since minors are involved, details are still few.