A journey 15 months in the making, now it's time for tip-off

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Fifteen months after first meeting the staff at St. John Lutheran Church in Garfield Heights and learning about their storied open gym basketball program, the church has seen one of its dreams come true.

In May 2024, Karen Dutton, Minister of Youth and Family Ministries at the church, told me about plans to one day spruce up the gym, which has served as a safe place for kids, 4th through 8th grade, to hoop it up and build connections for two decades.

This gym at St. John Lutheran Church has been a blessing to Garfield Hts. Now it needs an assist.

My original story connected with many in the community, and help poured in.

On Sunday, the church hosted a gym rededication and blessing upon students as leaders prepare for a new season of its open gym basketball night—this time in a gym outfitted with new lights and a brand-new tile floor.

“Help it to be a place of safety… acceptance,” said Pastor John Greg at the ceremony. “A place where your love and grace may be shared and experienced.”

Dutton is excited to welcome students back for hoops. The Thursday after Labor Day is when they’ll be able to see and experience the upgrades.

“Oh, I am filled with joy and Thanksgiving,” Dutton said, while standing in the middle of the refurbished gym. “I just never thought anything like this would happen in my years of working with kids and in ministry and everything else. It's just amazing."

She said keeping the facility and new floor in tip-top shape is nonnegotiable.

"Check everybody’s shoes… make sure they’re wearing appropriate athletic shoes,” Dutton said.

Church members and staff are in awe of the transformation.

In August 2024, I showed the new LED lights installed by R&E Electric from Sagamore Hills.

Shining bright: Garfield Heights church gets major upgrade weeks before return of open gym basketball

Earlier this month, ANR Flooring and Coverings in Medina tore up the old gym floor, which was worn and had become a safety issue, and installed a new tile floor.

Beverly Myles’ relatives are among the church’s founding members, back in 1854.

She said seeing the place shine again is breathtaking.

“Just warm and fuzzy. I played in this gym,” Myles said. “It's just amazing.”

The upgrades powered by the community make it extra special.

News 5’s stories even got the attention of Mayor Matt Burke and the city council, which worked along with the Cuyahoga County Council to secure American Rescue Plan Act funds to specifically update the gym floor.

Garfield Hts. church to get new gym floor thanks to collaboration between city, county leaders

“And that's the good Lord at work,” Myles said. “And Damon, you started it. We have to thank you. But that's the good Lord telling us he's still here to work with us and for the community and that's all we can hope to do.”

I give the credit to them for being willing to share their story and their mission of keeping kids on the right path.

"I hope they see that the church isn't just a building on the corner, but this church cares about its community,” Dutton said.

The gym rededication also included a back-to-school supply giveaway.

Marcus, a third grader, stopped by with his family. He picked out a Spider-Man backpack.

His mom, Latrice Roberson, said she stepped into the church on a whim. She called the supply giveaway a blessing.

It’s the kind of connection St. John Lutheran wants to keep making. Right now, they’re gauging interest in other ways to use the new and improved gym.

Dutton said there’s a discussion about starting adult basketball and volleyball programs.

“We promised to follow through and it's nice to see kind of one chapter closing,” I told Dutton.

“Who knows what the next… when the next door is going to open for something new and exciting!” Dutton said.

For more information about the church’s basketball program, contact the church office at 216-587-4222. Their address is 11333 Granger Rd. in Garfield Heights.