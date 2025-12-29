A look at RTA employee salaries on the heels of possible service cuts

As the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority looks to make decisions that will impact riders, we're asking why not make pay cuts rather than service cuts?

'There's a little bit of panic': GCRTA considering service cuts, hiring freeze, overtime limitation

A vote on proposed service cuts, a hiring freeze, an overtime limit, and the elimination of vacant positions won't happen until next year.

However, other cuts have already been implemented, such as the discontinuation of WiFi on all RTA trains, buses, and trolleys.

The discontinuation went into effect on Dec. 19 and is projected to save RTA $250,000/year.

GCRTA to discontinue WiFi on all trains, trolleys, and buses in 2 weeks

News 5 requested the salaries of every RTA employee.

We received a spreadsheet for 2,287 employees.

Here are the key takeaways:



32% of RTA's employees make more than $80,000 a year.

584 RTA employees make between $80,000 and $100,000.

139 RTA employees make between $100,000 and $150,000.

17 RTA employees make more than $150,000.

I wanted to know if RTA's salaries align with those of other public transportation agencies, so I asked five:



Pittsburgh Transit Authority

Chicago Transit Authority

South Central Transit Authority

RTA of Southeast Michigan

Capital Area Transportation Authority

Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) was the only agency to provide public information regarding its 2026 budget and salaries.

CTA is the second-largest transportation department in the nation.

It recently passed its upcoming budget with no service cuts or layoffs, and will operate with a larger budget.

According to records, CTA pays some of its employees substantially less than the RTA.

For example, the lowest a CTA money handler is listed at making is $49,000, whereas a RTA money handler is listed at making no less than $76,000.

Salary records indicate a CTA Janitor Coordinator earns $84,000/year.

A RTA janitorial supervisor makes $96,000/year.

As for the top-paying job, RTA's CEO/General Manager makes slightly more than $348,000 per year.

CTA's Acting President makes almost $279,000, according to salary documents.

I reached out to the RTA for an interview to discuss the service cuts on the way, why services are being looked at when it comes to cuts rather than salaries, and why some of the wages appear high.

RTA declined to interview.

Instead, we received a statement.

"In response to your email regarding GCRTA salaries, on an annual basis, GCRTA reviews local, national, and industry specific external compensation data for our non-represented and union positions to ensure our salaries/wages are competitive. In addition, we completed a classification and compensation study on our non-represented positions in 2022-2023 to ensure market competitiveness and internal equity," GCRTA Public Information Officer, Robert Fleig, told me. "We are confident that our salaries/wages are competitive and appropriate for our local, national, and industry markets."

Service cuts will be decided in the spring of 2026.

Potentially, identified service cuts could go into effect in the summer of 2026.