A mother's quest for justice: Searching for answers surrounding her son's death

CLEVELAND — A mother is on a mission to solve a mystery that haunts her every day.

“Trying to figure out who murdered my son and why,” said Tiffanie Padgett.

Her 15-year-old son, Darnell Haynes, was shot and killed on Highview Drive less than two months ago.

15-year-old boy killed, 3 other teens wounded at unpermitted block party

“Whether the police help me find out who did it or not, I’m going to find out if it takes every breath in me,” said Padgett.

Neighbors said hundreds of kids converged on the normally quiet street the night of July 19.

“It was like a takeover,” said Cleveland resident Rodney Brown.

Police said it was an unauthorized block party.

The Cleveland Police stated that the case is still being actively investigated. Padgett is begging for someone who knows something about who killed her son to say something.

Anyone with information about the murder of Darnell Haynes and the shooting of the three other teenagers is encouraged to call the Cleveland Police Department.