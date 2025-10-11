A Touch of Teddy in Willowick needs funding to continue supporting grieving families

WILLOWICK, Ohio — Elizabeth Michalski is continuing her mission to support families grieving pregnancy and infant loss. In October, which is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, her non-profit, A Touch of Teddy, sends teddy bear ornaments to families who have experienced loss.

Michalski said the demand this year is so high, it has led to the non-profit pausing the online request form to meet the demand.

"In our first year, we sent 850 for free in October, in our second we sent 2,200, and that was throughout the entire month. On my first day, I received over 4,000 requests in less than 24 hours," said Michalski.

Now, she's asking the community to support the mission to get 4,000 bears sent out across the country.

"For $5, less than a cup of coffee at Starbucks, will cover shipping to one family to receive one of these teddy bear ornaments," said Michalski.

Michalski said when families receive the gift, the response is emotional. Michalski explained, "it is something so simple, a little teddy bear, something they can physically hold onto in memory of their baby, it means the world."

You can donate to the cause here.

A Touch of Teddy is also hosting a "Wave of Light" event on Oct. 15, which is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. "At 7 p.m. in every time zone, people will light a candle so it creates a 24-hour wave of light, so we are hosting one in Wickliffe at Coulby Park. It is completely free," said Michalski.

You can register for the "Wave of Light" event here so your baby's name can be read and remembered at the ceremony.