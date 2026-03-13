'A year-round destination.' Parma's Ridgewood Golf Club and NEW Event Center Open next week

PARMA, Ohio — After years of planning and construction, the long-awaited Ridgewood Golf Club and Event Center in Parma is finally completed and ready to open to the public.

City leaders say the $14 million event center was designed to do more than serve golfers.

The new facility aims to generate revenue year-round by hosting banquets, weddings, baby showers, parties, fundraisers, and indoor golf leagues.

The upgraded space comes as Ridgewood Golf Course recently celebrated its 100th year of operation, and the City of Parma celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

The new, more than 15,000-square-foot event center replaces the aging clubhouse that officials say had deteriorated significantly over time.

Tony Vannello, Parma’s Service Director, said the old building was no longer usable and had literal holes in the ceiling.

“Unfortunately, because of the age and condition of the building, there was very little of the building that was useful,” Vannello said.

The recently finished facility features several 14-foot-tall glass windows stretching across the back of the building, filling the event space and grille lounge with natural light.

It's a dramatic change from the darker clubhouse, which had few windows.

City officials say the final design closely matches the original vision for the project they shared with News 5 a few years ago.

Crews prepare to break ground on Ridgewood Golf Course community center after council greenlights bonds

RELATED: Crews prepare to break ground on Ridgewood Golf Course community center after council greenlights bonds

The upgraded space features outdoor seating, patios, open entertainment areas, and a large pavilion for major gatherings.

Sections of the patio are under overhangs, protecting guests from the ever-changing weather in Northeast Ohio.

They say this was a critical part of the design process.

"It's just so fulfilling to see this end product come to fruition," Vannello said.

One of the biggest features is the flexible, rentable event center, which can accommodate a wide range of gatherings.

Automated partition walls allow the room to host one large event for up to 185 people or three smaller events at once with dividers.

Additional features include: a large lobby and pre-function gathering space; a private dressing and makeup room for weddings and special events; a fully furnished bar, bar lounge, and grille known as The Flamingo Pub; a drive-through beverage window for golfers; and an outdoor pavilion for outings and tournaments.

Parma officials also recently hired a full-time hospitality manager to help coordinate events.

Another key addition is a dedicated golf simulator room with six bays.

The simulators will allow players to practice, compete in indoor leagues, and even host fundraising events during the winter months.

City leaders say the new setup dramatically expands Ridgewood’s ability to generate revenue beyond the traditional golf season.

The Ridgewood Golf Club and Event Center will celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.

The city will welcome residents and golfers to walk through to see the new amenities and take in views of the public Ridgewood Golf Course.

The golf course is scheduled to open on March 19, weather permitting.

Officials say the project was completed on time and on budget and is expected to create dozens of jobs.

"The event center space can be used by anybody and everybody. This opening times out perfectly with the city's bicentennial celebrations, and we are thinking big," Mickey Vittardi, Parks and Recreation Director City of Parma, said.

Residents interested in booking the venue or applying for jobs can click here.

City officials also stress that they have addressed parking and crowd-size concerns during the redesign process.

Parking capacity has been expanded from 130 to 237 spaces, including an upper lot and a newly ADA-compliant lower lot.

Meanwhile, the temporary clubhouse used during construction has been removed and is being converted into green space.

City leaders hope the modern facility will help Ridgewood remain a community gathering spot — and a profitable destination — for generations to come.