After building its culture in year one, Dreams Academy in Akron expanding

AKRON, Ohio — School’s out for the summer at Dreams Academy in Akron.

On Friday, a family fun day caps off a milestone first year for the private kindergarten-through-second-grade boys' school.

I first reported on the school last July ahead of its launch.

'We get to create their mindset': Dreams Academy offering families another school option in Akron

I continued to follow through, and this past December, reported on the school winning a $100,000 award through the Yass Prize and STOP Awards Initiative.

Earlier this week, I was back at the school, checking in with students and staff, and I learned about expansion plans.

Brandon Scarborough is Dreams Academy’s founder and executive director. He told me there’s much to reflect on as the first academic school year comes to an end.

News 5 Cleveland Brandon Scarborough said he’s pleased with how the first year went at Dreams Academy. He said his staff is phenomenal, and seeing the way they taught and showed love to the 18 boys was inspiring.

"I started with eight young men. Ending the year with 18, and so people saw the benefit of what we were doing. They saw how staff was teaching and loving our kids,” Scarborough said.

Kingston Watson is one of those students. The second grader showed me his moves on the basketball court at school after lunch and told me about one of his proudest accomplishments — improving his reading skills.

"I like being able to read new things, find out new things… just cool,” Watson said.

News 5 Cleveland Kingston Watson just finished second grade at Dreams Academy. He said that over the course of the year, he improved his reading skills and looks forward to being part of the school’s inaugural third-grade class next school year.

Scarborough told me reading was something Watson struggled with at the beginning of the school year, but he kept working on it alongside his teachers.

“Just kept helping, helping, helping, (and) helping,” Watson said. “Now I finally got it."

Scarborough said seeing Watson’s transformation is gratifying.

“Those are the kind of moments for me that I'm like, man, we’re really doing the right thing,” Scarborough said.

Next year, Dreams Academy is expanding to include third and fourth grades with a goal of eventually going all the way to twelfth grade.

“I’m 45, but when some of these young men graduate from high school, I want them to be able to look back and say, ‘Man, Dreams Academy really played a part in my life, and I wouldn’t be who I am without it,’” Scarborough said.

The curriculum includes all the core subjects with an emphasis on math and reading. But the school also takes the time to help boys learn about their emotions, protect their mental health and build confidence.

News 5 Cleveland Dreams Academy had 18 kindergarten through second-grade students this school year. Next year, the school will include third and fourth grades.

I asked Scarborough what difference he’s noticed in the students.

“We see the differences here in the building at school, but I’d say the biggest thing is what we hear from parents and how the kids are acting at home,” Scarborough said. “They’re coming back and saying, ‘Whatever y’all are doing at school is transferring into their home life,’ and they can see the benefits, and they can see the different attitudes, and the emotional and mental growth.”

Monique Swain is the principal.

She said building the school’s culture alongside staff, students and parents was challenging yet rewarding.

“It's exciting to see these changes in them and that's all because we've developed relationships with them,” Swain said. “We can talk to them now. We can encourage them more now. And, they believe us."

News 5 Cleveland Monique Swain said being able to build the school’s culture was rewarding. She’s challenging students to continue learning and to be kind during the summer.

During summer break, Swain is encouraging students to stay on course.

“Keep learning,” Swain said. “Find something to learn this summer. Find something to do with yourself. Be kind. I love challenging them to be better people.”

Watson’s ready for summer and returning to Dreams Academy as part of its inaugural third-grade class.

When I asked Watson what he’s looking forward to next school year, he said, “Probably harder work. Probably going to be taller, (and) bigger!"

Scarborough will be spending the summer gearing up for next school year. He’s planning a trip for his staff to visit a similar school in Virginia that’s been in operation longer to learn about tools and practices they can bring back to Akron.

I asked him if he views Dreams Academy as the underdog. He said in many ways, yes.

“Definitely the underdog,” Scarborough said. “That pushes me to keep going. That pushes me to keep making what we do better, so that we can gain not just exposure for what we're doing, but you know that gets kids in the door, and that gets families in the door."

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.