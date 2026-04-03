Akron firefighters receive no additional funding in 2026 city budget

AKRON, Ohio — Akron firefighters say warning signs are already apparent as the city moves forward with its new budget without the additional funding the department says it needs.

Over the past weekend, crews responded to multiple emergencies, underscoring how stretched the department’s resources are.

"It was a four-unit apartment fire with significant damage. We had multiple companies on the scene, and within about 15 minutes, there was a double shooting not far away," said Akron Firefighters Association Local 330 President Kevin Gostkowski. "A lot of our city resources were already tied up at the fire, so we had to pull med units from across the city to handle the shootings."

To reduce overtime costs, Gostkowski said the department is calling on staff who usually serve in administrative roles to help answer calls.

Akron firefighters face staffing crisis

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Akron City Council recently approved a $785.2 million 2026 budget, down $13.4 million from last year. City leaders say they are maintaining current staffing levels while limiting new spending due to high personnel costs, which make up 72% of the General Fund.

Despite this, the fire department says it is doubling up medical and fire units to cope with staffing shortages.

"We are scheduled to meet with the city next week. Both sides will present ideas for staffing and other solutions," Gostkowski added.

Local 330 also reported that two paramedics were assaulted on the job last weekend. With warmer weather on the way, the union is concerned that response delays could increase tensions.

"We did have two paramedics assaulted last Friday, and I hope that doesn’t become more frequent over the summer," Gostkowski said. "If we take longer to get to emergencies, people might get frustrated."