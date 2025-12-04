Akron METRO RTA riders could be stranded due to drivers being stretched thin

AKRON, Ohio — Akron METRO RTA riders could be left stranded due to a schedule that stretches drivers to the limit.

Local One Transport Workers Union President Wayne Cole said Metro RTA has provided a schedule that does not match the operator force that is on staff.

“We hate the fact that there are (riders) who might be stranded out there. But there’s just nothing we can do. It becomes an unsafe situation if you’ve driven 12-13 hours and you haven’t had lunch,” said Cole.

As a result, Cole said some riders' routes may be impacted, which may cause some passengers to be stranded.

“It’s going to impact me a lot. I would be upset personally,” said rider, Helber Good. “I rely on it a lot because it gets me back and forth to work.”

Meanwhile, Patrick Gaskins, another rider, fears he might not have anywhere to live if he can’t get to work.

“I just got a new apartment, and I can’t really afford a car right now. I’m trying to save up for one, so it would affect me greatly,” said Gaskins.

Last month, News 5 first told you about the struggle between the Local One Transport Workers Union Chapter and Akron METRO RTA to reach a contract deal that would guarantee better working conditions.

Now, after more than 16 months of negotiations, Cole said they’re still in talks.

But he said it’s coming with some consequences due to exhaustion rather than a work shortage or stoppage.

“METRO RTA has presented a schedule that they don’t actually have the operators to perform. The reason that they have been able to pull it off in recent months is a lot of operators have committed themselves to working 12, 13, 16, 20 hours,” said Cole.

Cole said the union is still waiting to hear back from a neutral third party, who is working with both groups to help reach a deal.

Meantime, a METRO Spokesperson sent this statement to News 5:

This (Wednesday) evening riders may face minor delays in service. METRO is working hard to reallocate available resources to ensure all routes are served. The Customer Care department will be open beyond regular business hours for the rest of the week. Customer Care specialists will be available to assist riders by taking calls until 10 pm tonight. Any rider experiencing delays can call 330-762-0341 for assistance and more information.

“This has been going on for a long time like I said for a long time, and I feel like they have kept us on the backburner,” said David Kiser. “Whatever’s going on, I hope that they can be able to fix it.”