Akron residents rally around immigrants

AKRON, Ohio — Akron residents are rallying around immigrants as sweeping Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids continue across the country.

57 people in custody after ICE raids in Northeast Ohio

RELATED: 57 people in custody after ICE raids in Northeast Ohio; feds not talking

On Wednesday night, the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) Akron held its first ‘Organizing Meeting’ in an effort to educate both immigrants and allies about their rights. About two dozen were in attendance.

“At least 5% of the Akron population is born outside the U.S., so for us it's very important to come out here, show our support, really kind of equip people with ‘Know Your Rights’ training. That way we can fight for immigrants' dignity and safety in our city,” PSL member Matthew Charlebois said.

Two weeks ago, Akron Public Schools (APS) implemented a brief precautionary lockdown at Forest Hill Community Learning Center in response to reports of ICE agents operating in the vicinity.

According to APS, no ICE agents entered the school.

“This proactive measure aimed to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff. During the lockdown, internal doors were secured while normal classroom instruction continued with minimal disruption,” APS said in a news release on Jan. 28.

Although there was “no immediate threat,” Charlebois said instances like that led to informational rallies like Wednesday’s.

“It's a terrible waste of resources. It's horrible to see families being torn apart. We do this so that way we can stand with immigrants in solidarity with their struggles,” he added.

While Ohio Senator Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) supports the First Amendment, he said anti-ICE gatherings send the wrong message.

Dozens gather in Cleveland Heights to rally against recent ICE raids

RELATED: Dozens gather in Cleveland Heights to rally against recent ICE raids

“I think they're dead wrong because what they're effectively doing is protesting against public safety,” Cirino said. “Any elected official who participates in those protests ought to be thrown out of office because my number one and their number one priority as an elected official in Ohio is public safety.”

He described those who illegally cross into the United States as unvetted.

“Unvetted from a health care standpoint. We went through so many efforts during COVID to make sure that we were monitoring people getting their vaccines and so on. All these people have been coming in across the border, north and south, and none of them have been vetted for vaccinations, etcetera. Suddenly people look the other way when it comes to that,” Cirino added.

There are tons of criminals that have come in, terrorists as well who have come in, and we need to round them up and we need to send them back to where they came from. Ohio Senator Jerry Cirino, R-Kirtland

One Akron resident noted during the informational rally on Wednesday that illegal immigrants may now fear going to their jobs, asking what will happen to their livelihood and their jobs.

I previously asked Cirino, “What would you say to somebody who brings up the argument of – ‘Well, these are the people who are in our restaurants. They're the people who cover janitorial services and are out in the fields. We're going to lose employees – What’s your response to that argument?”

“There's actually no economic justification for encouraging people to break the law. If we change, if we let that be our standard today, then we can justify just about any lawbreaking. I think that's a false premise,” Cirino responded.

Charlebois told me instead of using taxpayer funds for mass deportation and ICE raids, it would be better spent towards community resources and public services.

As the crackdown on illegal immigration continues, though, Charlebois is hoping the City of Akron will formally become a sanctuary city.

“Our mayor campaigned on that in 2023. We intend fully to hold his feet to the fire to make sure he upholds that,” Charlebois said.

There is legislation working its way through an Ohio House Committee right now that, if passed, would defund sanctuary cities.

House Bill 26 reads, “Upon receiving notification from the attorney general, pursuant to section 9.632 of the Revised Code, that a local authority is not in compliance with the requirements of section 9.631 of the Revised Code, the commissioner shall subtract a sanctuary jurisdiction adjustment from the local authority’s [local government fund] payments.”

A “sanctuary jurisdiction adjustment” would be 10% of the local government fund payment. Under Section 5747.504 A it states the subtraction would be for a month.

“We're going to fight that at a statewide level, but we're going to do everything in our power to make sure Akron is a home, a safe home for immigrants everywhere,” Charlebois said.

PSL Akron plans to host another ‘Organizing Meeting’ in March.

“We stand in support of immigrants. We're going to fight alongside them the same way we fight alongside anyone who's suppressed, anyone who is intimidated by state forces and state violence,” Charlebois added.

Meanwhile, Cirino stands firm in what’s happening regarding the state of immigration in the U.S. as a necessity.

“It has been an excellent couple of weeks just in the sheer volume of what [President Donald Trump] has been able to get done. His predecessor didn't get that much done in four years. I certainly agree with his policies and what he's doing is fulfilling his campaign promises,” Cirino shared.