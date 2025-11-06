Akron voters shake up school board after months of turmoil

AKRON — The voters in Akron are sending a clear message. After years of turnover and turmoil on the school board, newly elected members say they're ready to bring stability back to the district.

The voters have elected three new members: Phil Montgomery, Karmaya Kelly, and Nathan Jarosz. Also selected on this ticket is incumbent Gregory Harrison.

Phil Montgomery received the majority of the votes in this race. Montgomery is an Akron Public Schools parent and the director of finance and budget for Summit County.

While Montgomery and his colleagues were on the campaign trail, residents paid attention to who was running this time around.

In April, News 5 reported on the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Michael Robinson. Robinson had been under investigation by the board for allegations of bullying, harassment, and intimidation.

"I think the community came together and spoke for the need for change on our school board. It's been a tumultuous six years, three different iterations of the school board, four superintendents and three treasurers. We need to make sure we have stability for our kids and for our community," said Montgomery.

Montgomery is pledging to host year-round conversations with families outside board meetings.

"I'm going to hold monthly meetings and I'm going to rotate around the clusters because I want our families and our educators to tell me what I don't know, and what I need to hear, and also convey to them the decisions we're making in the board room," he said.

Montgomery, Kelly, Jarosz, and Harrison were all backed by the Akron Education Association, the union that represents district staff.

The new members will begin four-year terms on Jan. 1, joining current members Rene Molenaur, Summer Hall, and Barbara Sykes. Those members are finishing a second year on the board.

Montgomery believes the future is bright, but there is work to do

"The state report card went from 2.5 stars to 3.5 stars recently, and that's because of the good work." said Montgomery. "Akron is only as good as its school district and so we have to make sure that helps our city. I know the Mayor was paying attention to this, the county executive was paying attention to this. It's good it got the focus it deserved, and we're here to move it forward."